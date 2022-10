¿Kanye West ya no es millonario? Así quedó su fortuna luego de sus comentarios

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 7, 2018 Kanye West attends the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Bethesda Terrace in New York City. Rob Kim/Getty Images/AFP Kanye West has decided that he now wants to be called Ye. But on political matters, nothing has changed for the pro-Trump rapper."The being formally (sic) known as Kanye West. I am Ye," he wrote on Twitter September 29, 2018. Ye has long been a nickname for West, along with Yeezy, and he chose "Ye" as the title of his last album. He has previously said that he found a spiritual significance to "Ye" -- the plural or formal version of the second-person pronoun in Middle English -- as he so frequently read it in the Bible. / AFP PHOTO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / ROB KIM

