Latin Grammy 2022: conoce a los presentadores de los premios a la música latina

Las Vegas (United States), 17/11/2022.- Marco Antonio Solis on stage during the the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year event at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada, 16 November 2022. The event is held annually a day prior to the Latin Grammy Awards. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

