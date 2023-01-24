Publicidad
Redacción Cromos / 24 Jan 2023 - 1:49 p. m.

Premios Óscar 2023: conoce todos los nominados, ¿están tus favoritos?

Conoce los nominados a los Premios Óscar de este año.

Redacción Cromos

Conoce cuáles son los nominados a los Premios Óscar 2023.
Foto: GettyImages

Después de los Premios Globos de Oro, se vienen los galardones más importantes del séptimo arte. El próximo de 12 de marzo se llevará a cabo la ceremonia en la que se conocerá la película más importante del 2022.

Las nominaciones, que tienen como anfitriones a Allison Williams y Riz Ahmed, comenzaron a las 8:30 a.m. hora en Colombia. A través del canal de YouTube de los Premios es posible ver en vivo dicho evento.

Todos los nominados a los Premios Óscar 2023

Actriz de reparto

  • Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau, The Whale
  • Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Insherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything everywhere all at once
  • Stephanie Hsu, Everything everywhere all at once

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • Babylon, Mary Zophres
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter
  • Elvis, Catherine Martin
  • Everything Everywhere All At, Shirley Kurata
  • Mrs. Harris goes to Paris, Jenny Beavan

Mejor Sonido

  • All Quiet On The Western Front: Viktor Prásil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel Y Stefan Korte
  • Avatar: The Way Of Water: Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers Y Michael Hedges
  • The Batman: Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray Y Andy Nelson
  • Elvis: David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson Y Michael Keller
  • Top Gun: Maverick: Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon Y Mark Taylor

Mejor guion adaptado

  • All Quiet On The Western Front: Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson E Ian Stokell
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: Rian Johnson
  • Living: Kazuo Ishiguro
  • Top Gun: Maverick: Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Y Christopher Mcquarrie. Historia Por Peter Craig Y Justin Marks
  • Women Talking: Sarah Polley

Mejor guion original

  • The Banshees Of Inisherin: Martin Mcdonagh
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once: Daniel Kwan Y Daniel Scheinert
  • The Fabelmans: Steven Spielberg Y Tony Kushner
  • Tár: Todo Field
  • Triangle Of Sadness: Ruben Östlund

Mejor Cortometraje

  • An Irish Goodbye: Tom Berkeley y Ross White
  • Ivalu: Anders Walter y Rebecca Pruzan
  • Le Pupille: Alice Rohwacher y Alfonso Cuarón
  • Night Ride: Eirik, Tveiten y Gaute Lid
  • The Red Suitcase: Cyrus Neshvad
