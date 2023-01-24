Premios Óscar 2023: conoce todos los nominados, ¿están tus favoritos?

Después de los Premios Globos de Oro, se vienen los galardones más importantes del séptimo arte. El próximo de 12 de marzo se llevará a cabo la ceremonia en la que se conocerá la película más importante del 2022.
Las nominaciones, que tienen como anfitriones a Allison Williams y Riz Ahmed, comenzaron a las 8:30 a.m. hora en Colombia. A través del canal de YouTube de los Premios es posible ver en vivo dicho evento.
Todos los nominados a los Premios Óscar 2023
Actriz de reparto
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, The Whale
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Insherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything everywhere all at once
- Stephanie Hsu, Everything everywhere all at once
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Babylon, Mary Zophres
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter
- Elvis, Catherine Martin
- Everything Everywhere All At, Shirley Kurata
- Mrs. Harris goes to Paris, Jenny Beavan
Mejor Sonido
- All Quiet On The Western Front: Viktor Prásil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel Y Stefan Korte
- Avatar: The Way Of Water: Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers Y Michael Hedges
- The Batman: Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray Y Andy Nelson
- Elvis: David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson Y Michael Keller
- Top Gun: Maverick: Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon Y Mark Taylor
Mejor guion adaptado
- All Quiet On The Western Front: Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson E Ian Stokell
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: Rian Johnson
- Living: Kazuo Ishiguro
- Top Gun: Maverick: Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Y Christopher Mcquarrie. Historia Por Peter Craig Y Justin Marks
- Women Talking: Sarah Polley
Mejor guion original
- The Banshees Of Inisherin: Martin Mcdonagh
- Everything Everywhere All At Once: Daniel Kwan Y Daniel Scheinert
- The Fabelmans: Steven Spielberg Y Tony Kushner
- Tár: Todo Field
- Triangle Of Sadness: Ruben Östlund
Mejor Cortometraje
- An Irish Goodbye: Tom Berkeley y Ross White
- Ivalu: Anders Walter y Rebecca Pruzan
- Le Pupille: Alice Rohwacher y Alfonso Cuarón
- Night Ride: Eirik, Tveiten y Gaute Lid
- The Red Suitcase: Cyrus Neshvad
