¿Quién era Ray Liotta y por qué era un “Buen muchacho”?

Deauville (France).- (FILE) - US actor Ray Liotta poses for the photographers after he unveiled his cabin sign as a tribute for his career along the Promenade des Planches during the 40th annual Deauville American Film Festival, in Deauville, France, 09 September 2014 (Reissued 26 May 2022). US Actor Ray Liotta died at the age of 67 as confirmed by his representative. (Cine, Francia, Roma) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT *** Local Caption *** 51560982

Foto: ETIENNE LAURENT