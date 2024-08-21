A una semana de los Paralímpicos, ¿qué se sabe de la ceremonia de apertura?

(FILES) Officers of the French National Police force patrol by the Arc de Triomphe monument, four days ahead of the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on July 22, 2024. - Up to 25,000 police officers and gendarmes mobilised to ensure security for the upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, France's Minister for Interior and Overseas declared in Paris, on August 20, 2024. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

Foto: AFP - AHMAD GHARABLI