Así quedó la clasificación general de la Vuelta a España, tras la primera semana

🎙️🏆 @AdamYates7 - @TeamEmiratesUAE



🗣️ "I've had a lot of bad luck over the years with Grand Tours and I really didn't know if I could make it, but I'm just so happy I could finally win another Grand Tour stage."



🗣️ "He tenido mucha mala suerte a lo largo de los años con las… pic.twitter.com/rgl3DzPZ2E