In this file photo taken on July 14, 2022 Israel-Premier Tech team's British rider Chris Froome (C) reacts after the 12th stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 165,1 km between Briancon and L'Alpe-d'Huez, in the French Alps. Israel-Premier Tech team's British rider Chris Froome has withdrawn from the race before the start of the 18th stage in Lourdes, due to a positive Covid-19 test result on July 21, 2022.

Foto: MARCO BERTORELLO