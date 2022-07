Jumbo-Visma team's Belgian rider Nathan Van Hooydonck (R) cycles ahead of Jumbo-Visma team's American rider Sepp Kuss (2nd R) and Jumbo-Visma team's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey (3rd R) in the ascent of the Col d'Aubisque during the 18th stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 143,2 km between Lourdes and Hautacam in the Pyrenees mountains in southwestern France, on July 21, 2022.

Foto: THOMAS SAMSON