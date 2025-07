Así quedó la clasificación general del Tour de Francia: Pogacar ya no es líder

Giro d’Italia champion Simon Yates attacked away from Ben Healy and the rest of his breakaway rivals at the base of the heinous 3km hilltop finish on Le Mont Dore to bag Visma Lease-a-Bike its first win of Le Tour 🔥🔥 https://t.co/cjcXm5TDwf



🎥 ASO pic.twitter.com/h6e4WuMBg4