Van der Poel agiganta su leyenda en ciclocrós y espera por Van Aert este viernes

Mathieu van der Poel does it again 👏



Men Elite 🥇 and two from two @UCIcyclocrossWC



What he said 👉 "It was getting harder and harder every lap and I was making a lot of mistakes so I was getting annoyed at myself and I was happy to cross the finish line!" #CXWorldCup #FLCS pic.twitter.com/WgptTXLSNH