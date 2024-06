“Estar en el Tour es ya un triunfo”: Vingegaard

🇫🇷 #TDF2024

Last training ride before the start of the Tour de France.

Look at that smile of Jonas! He's dedicated, and so are we. 🤩



𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐯𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐬 only! 😎 pic.twitter.com/wAI6N2C85f