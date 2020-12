Messi y Pelé, 10 cosas en común

🇧🇷 @Pele 🤝 Leo Messi 🇦🇷



👑 On Saturday, the Joint-Laureus World Sportsman of the Year joined the legendary Brazilian as the all-time top goalscorer for one club - 6️⃣4️⃣3️⃣



👏 Iconic footballers and what classy messages from both#SportUnitesUs pic.twitter.com/jPGUbDCU9c