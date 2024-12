¿Cerca de dejar Aston Villa? Gran equipo de Europa quiere a Jhon Jader Durán

🚨🆕 #AstonVilla 🔁 #PSG 🇨🇴

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran is a key target for PSG as they aim to strengthen their attack for the January transfer window.



❕PSG's coach Luis Enrique plans to reshuffle the attack and has shortlisted Duran, allowing Randal Kolo Muani to leave. https://t.co/5tCraqPUtw pic.twitter.com/mGdP6vE3ib