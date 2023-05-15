Césped sintético y ataúd dorado: así es el mausoleo de Pelé

View of the entrance to the mausoleum where the coffin of late Brazilian football star Pele rests, at the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial cemetery in Santos, Brazil on May 15, 2023. In the 200 m� space, which was opened for visitation today, the public will be able to see a simulation of Santos' fans on the walls, the floor with synthetic grass and a bluish ceiling above the tomb, which is golden and has images of remarkable moments of the career of the Athlete of the Century, who died at the age of 82 on December 29, 2022. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)

Foto: NELSON ALMEIDA