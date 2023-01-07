Cristiano Ronaldo debutaría en la liga saudita el 22 de enero

Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), 03/01/2023.- A handout photo made available by the Saudi Al-Nassr Club on 04 January 2023 shows Al-Nassr's new Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo holding his jersey ahead of a presenting ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 03 January 2023. Cristiano Ronaldo is presented at Mrsool Park stadium on 03 January after he signed a contract for Al-Nassr FC until 2025. (Arabia Saudita) EFE/EPA/AL-NASSR CLUB HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Foto: EFE - AL-NASSR CLUB HANDOUT