Cristiano Ronaldo debutaría en la liga saudita el 22 de enero

El atacante portugués Cristiano Ronaldo debería debutar en el campeonato de fútbol de Arabia Saudita con el Al Nassr el domingo 22 de enero.

Agencia AFP

Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), 03/01/2023.- A handout photo made available by the Saudi Al-Nassr Club on 04 January 2023 shows Al-Nassr's new Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo holding his jersey ahead of a presenting ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 03 January 2023. Cristiano Ronaldo is presented at Mrsool Park stadium on 03 January after he signed a contract for Al-Nassr FC until 2025. (Arabia Saudita) EFE/EPA/AL-NASSR CLUB HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
Foto: EFE - AL-NASSR CLUB HANDOUT
