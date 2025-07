¿Cuánto cuesta asistir al Mundial de 2026 desde Colombia? Guía completa de precios

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: The 2026 World Cup will begin in exactly one year from now. 🏆🌍



The opening match will be played on June 11, 2026, at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. ⚽️



🔮 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡: Which country will win the tournament? pic.twitter.com/PxrGYuZ3ar