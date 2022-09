De Bruyne las pone y Haaland las hace: el City brilla en la Premier

Erling Haaland numbers are really insane 🤖🇳🇴 #MCFC #Haaland



▫️14 goals in 10 games with Man City;



▫️ 100 goals in last 99 appearances;



▫️ 26 goals in 21 Champions League games;



…and it’s still September 17 — just 10 official games.



Reminder: he’s still 22. pic.twitter.com/Nd6OvaAn0h