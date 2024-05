“Estoy más cerca de irme que de quedarme”: Guardiola tras salir campeón con el City

Man City have won 90+ points in four of their eight Premier League campaigns under Pep Guardiola:



◉ 100 - 2017/18

◉ 98 - 2018/19

◉ 93 - 2021/22

◉ 91 - 2023/24



Man Utd have had three 90-point top-flight seasons in their entire history.