Félix Sánchez, exentrenador de Catar, dirigirá a la selección de Ecuador

El exentrenador de Catar, tomará las riendas de la selección de Ecuador tras la salida de Alfaro y su eliminación del Mundial de 2022.

Agencia AFP

(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 28, 2022, Qatar's Spanish coach Felix Sanchez looks on during a training session at the Aspire Zone Training Site in Doha, on the eve of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football match between Netherlands and Qatar. - Spain's Felix Sanchez, former coach of Qatar, will take the reins of Ecuador's national team after its early elimination from the 2022 World Cup, the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) announced on March 11, 2023. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 28, 2022, Qatar's Spanish coach Felix Sanchez looks on during a training session at the Aspire Zone Training Site in Doha, on the eve of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football match between Netherlands and Qatar. - Spain's Felix Sanchez, former coach of Qatar, will take the reins of Ecuador's national team after its early elimination from the 2022 World Cup, the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) announced on March 11, 2023. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP)
Foto: AFP - KARIM JAAFAR
