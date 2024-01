Un campeón de Europa regresa al club de sus amores y solo cobrará un euro al mes

🚨🇭🇷 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Ivan Perišić (34) signs for Hajduk Split on loan until the end of the season.



He returns to the Croatian club after almost 17 years!



Key signing for Hajduk as they are trying to win Croatian league for first time since 2004/05 season. 👏 pic.twitter.com/qsGtLhFhn8