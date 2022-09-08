La Premier League rinde honores a la Reina Isabel II tras su fallecimiento

Cuando la Premier League fue fundada en 1992, en remplazo de la Primera División Inglesa, Isabel II cumplía 40 años en el trono y desde entonces se han disputado 29 campeonatos. El campeón en mayo próximo será el primero de la era Premier que triunfe en una Inglaterra sin su reina.
Con el fallecimiento de la Reina, el fútbol inglés también dejó ver que se une al luto nacional que se vive en Inglaterra y todo el Reino Unido. La cuenta oficial del torneo inglés, fue la primera en lamentar el fallecimiento de la monarca con un mensaje acompañado de su fotografia. “La Premier League está profundamente entristecida al enterarse del fallecimiento de su majestad la Reina, Isabel II. Nuestros pensamientos y condolencias están con la familia real y todos los que lloran la pérdida de Su Majestad en todo el mundo”, reza el comunicado.
“Lamentamos profundamente la noticia del fallecimiento de su majestad, la Reina”, publicó el Arsenal de Londres, equipo con el que públicamente simpatizó Isabel en vida.
“El club reconoce su inmensa contribución a la vida pública, incluido el deporte, tanto aquí en el Reino Unido, en todo Commonwealth y en todo el mundo”, publicó el Manchester United, que este jueves enfrenta a la Real Sociedad por la Europa League.
El rival de patio del United, el Manchester City, también se unió a las condolencias: “la dedicación y el servicio de su majestad han sido ejemplares y nos unimos a nuestro país y a la Commonwealth en el duelo por su pérdida”.
John Terry, excapitán de la selección de Inglaterra, se unió a los mensajes de condolencia con una fotografía en su cuenta de Twitter.
