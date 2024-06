La vigencia de Cristiano Ronaldo y su sexta Eurocopa

🇧🇷🗣️ Anderson: “Luis Nani and I lived at Cristiano Ronaldo's house for almost a year. Training was at 9:30am, but sometimes we had to go at 6:30am because he started earlier.



With 5% of his mentality, I would have been one of the 20 best midfielders of the time.” pic.twitter.com/ECFakSbA0P