“Nada menos que 40 clubes que quieren a Durán”: director deportivo de Aston Villa

🚨🇨🇴 Monchi: “There are no fewer than 40 clubs who want Durán”.



“But Emery is very confident with Jhon. He thinks Durán he can become one of the best strikers in the world”.



"He wanted to leave, yes. Just because he wants to play, normal. But now it's all good, he's happy".