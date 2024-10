Polémica en Inglaterra por el nuevo DT de la selección: Thomas Tuchel, un alemán

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🗣️ Gary Neville on the Thomas Tuchel appointment: "I think we are damaging ourselves. I do think there are outstanding English candidates who could have been appointed."



"We are in a rut when it comes to coaching. English coaching has one of the worst reputations in Europe –… pic.twitter.com/SYeIM0t3cc