Richard Ríos y su llegada a Europa: estas son las ofertas que tiene Palmeiras

🚨🇧🇷 EXCL: Zenit St Petersburg sent official bid for Richard Rios today worth €30m.



The player has rejected the proposal.



Rios said yes to AS Roma; no agreement Roma-Palmeiras yet as offer is €24m plus add ons, Brazilian club want €30m.



