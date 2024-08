Se acabó la etapa de Gündogan en Barcelona: ¡sorpresivo regreso a Manchester City!

🔵🔴👋🏻 Ilkay Gündogan has said goodbye to all his Barça teammates this morning while clubs are completing all the documents.



Gündogan has accepted to leave on free transfer; he’ll NOT receive two-year salary remaining on his Barça contract.



Man City, set to welcome him back. 🛩️ pic.twitter.com/kbHN7jfYQV