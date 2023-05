Paris (France), 08/05/2023.- Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi poses with Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award during the 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards in Paris, France, 08 May 2023. The awards ceremony will be an in-person event again after two years of virtual presentations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Francia) EFE/EPA/TERESA SUAREZ

