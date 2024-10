Carlos Alcaraz dio un golpe sobre la mesa y le ganó al número uno en Beijing

YOUR CHAMP IS HERE👑



World No. 3 @carlosalcaraz defeats reigning #ChinaOpen champ Jannik Sinner 6-7(6), 6-4, 7-6(3) to claim the #2024ChinaOpen title.



Alcaraz moves to No. 2 in @atptour rankings and joins Nadal as the 2nd Spanish champion in tournament history.#AllForPassion pic.twitter.com/puuuqbhehF