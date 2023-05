Carlos Serrano: récord mundial de paranatación en Alemania

In addition to some medals, 🇸🇬 @YipPinXiu & 🇨🇴 Nelson Crispin Corzo also left the @Citi Para Swimming World Series Singapore 2023 as World Record holders in the women's 200m freestyle S2 and men's 100m breaststroke SB6 respectively.



🥳🎉#ParaSwimming #Paralympics #ParaSport pic.twitter.com/L3OaSyYp3w