David Alonso se consagró campeón mundial en Moto3

DAVID ALONSO IS THE 2024 #Moto3 WORLD CHAMPION 🏆



With 4 races to go, he becomes the first-ever Colombian rider to win a title in the World Championship! 🇨🇴#BabyGOAT 🐐 | #JapaneseGP 🇯🇵