Melbourne (Australia), 30/01/2023.- Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the Norman Brooks Challenge Cup following his win in the men's singles final in the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament, at Government House in Melbourne, Australia, 30 January 2023. (Tenis, Abierto) EFE/EPA/JAMES ROSS EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Foto: EFE - JAMES ROSS