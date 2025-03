Daniel Galán se consagró campeón del Challenger de Santiago

Santiago Ch F: More to come, but - WHAT MORE THAN SEALING THE TITLE WITH AN ACE! DANIEL ELAHI GALAN W/ HIS SIXTH CAREER CH TITLE, SECOND OF THIS YEAR!! 🔥



D. Thiago Monteiro 7-5, 6-3. Flipped the script from trailing *5-4 (1st set) 👍



🎥 @ATPChallenger pic.twitter.com/UK1MHJChrT