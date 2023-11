¡El mejor del mundo! Djokovic ganó el título del Torneo de Maestros

Rotterdam (Netherlands), 19/11/2023.- Students listen during an election debate at the RSC/RVSV society in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 19 November 2023. Politicians debated various topics at the student association as the Netherlands is preparing for the House of Representatives elections on 22 November. (Elecciones, Países Bajos; Holanda) EFE/EPA/ROBIN UTRECHT

Foto: EFE - ROBIN UTRECHT