Estas son las figuras internacionales que correrán la Media Maratón de Bogotá 2024

#UBCsports



🥇🥇🥇🥈🥉🥉



Earlier today, Uganda's Solomon Mutai won silver (2:19:02) in the marathon. Uganda's tally- 3 Gold, 1 Silver and 2 Bronze medals.

Bravo #TeamUganda 🇺🇬 for finishing 15th out of the 71 countries that took part in the Gold Coast Commonwealth games 2018. pic.twitter.com/yx7zQSdKTE