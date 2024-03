Fórmula 1: Max Verstappen logró la primera ‘pole’ del año en el GP de Baréin

Sakhir (Bahrain), 01/03/2024.- Dutch driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing in action during the third practice session for the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix, at Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, 01 March 2024. The 2024 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix is held on 02 March. (Fórmula Uno, Bahrein) EFE/EPA/ALI HAIDER

Foto: EFE - ALI HAIDER