Gelen Torres le dio dos oros y una plata a Colombia en el Mundial Sub-17 de Halterofilia

Meet the podium of the W55KG category. The last session was great and a good way to end these 3 days of competition. Congratulations everyone!



🥇Gelen Y. Torres Gomez (🇨🇴)

🥈Rosalinda Faustino (🇵🇭)

🥉Emily Ibanez Guerrero (🇨🇦) pic.twitter.com/Prl3f86mGc