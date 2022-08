Invasión rusa habría dejado 77 atletas ucranianos muertos, informó ONG

🕯 Former Dynamo, Metalista, and Vorskla football player Serhiy Balanchuk died in the war.



Serhiy defended Ukraine as part of the Defence Forces. The former football player died as a result of artillery shelling near Bakhmut. He was 47 years old.

Eternal glory to the hero!🇺🇦