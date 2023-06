Miami dio el palo en Denver y le ganó a los Nuggets para empatar la final de la NBA

Nikola Jokic's 68 total points in his first 2 Finals games are tied with Kevin Durant for the 3rd most in NBA History:



Allen Iverson - 71 points (2001)

Michael Jordan - 69 points (1991)

Nikola Jokic - 68 points (2023)

Kevin Durant - 68 points (2012) pic.twitter.com/VBr5dlZkBb