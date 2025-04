Nicolás Echavarría pelea por el top-10 en Augusta y está cerca de hacer historia

Rory's start at the Masters 😮



3 on Hole 1

3 on Hole 2

3 on Hole 3

3 on Hole 4

3 on Hole 5

3 on Hole 6



McIlroy is the first player in Masters history to start a round with six consecutive 3s or better on the scorecard. pic.twitter.com/e7Yrp6fwdM