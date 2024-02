Rafael Nadal y Novak Djokovic jugarán un torneo amistoso en Arabia Saudita

👑 The Six Kings Slam line-up:



🇪🇸 Rafael Nadal

🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic

🇪🇸 Carlos Alcaraz

🇮🇹 Jannik Sinner

Daniil Medvedev

🇩🇰 Holger Rune



The exhibition tournament is due to take place in October in Saudi Arabia. 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/jOxk8YHyKX