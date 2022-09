“Serena Williams me inspira”: Carlos Alcaraz tras la segunda ronda del US Open

Flushing Meadows (United States), 01/09/2022.- Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates defeating Federico Coria of Argentina during their second round match of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in the Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 01 September 2022. The US Open runs from 29 August through 11 September. (Tenis, Abierto, España, Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Foto: EFE - JUSTIN LANE