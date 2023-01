Melbourne (Australia), 16/01/2023.- Rafael Nadal of Spain in action during his Men'Äôs Singles 1st round match against Jack Draper of Great Britain on Day 1 of the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 16 January 2023. (Tenis, Abierto, Gran Bretaña, España, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Foto: EFE - LUKAS COCH