Spain's Carlos Alcaraz holds the 2022 Year-End Number 1 trophy he received on November 16, 2022 during a ceremony within the ATP Finals tennis tournament in Turin, in which Alcaraz does not participate due to an injury. - Nineteen-year-old Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest ATP player ever to end the year ranked number one. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

Foto: AFP - MARCO BERTORELLO