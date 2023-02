iPhone 7: ¿dónde comprarlo y precio en Colombia?

An attendee photographs the new Apple Inc. iPhone 7 during an event in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016. Apple Inc. unveiled new iPhone models Wednesday, featuring a water-resistant design, upgraded camera system and faster processor, betting that after six annual iterations it can still make improvements enticing enough to lure buyers to their next upgrade. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Foto: Bloomberg - David Paul Morris