New York (United States), 09/05/2022.- Christie's auctioneer claps after ending the auction of 'Shot Sage Blue Marilyn' by Andy Warhol which sold for $170 million dollars during an Evening Sale of works from The Collection of Thomas and Doris Amman at Christie's Auction House in New York, New York, USA, 09 May 2022. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL

Foto: SARAH YENESEL