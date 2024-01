Atacan cartel de Semana Santa de Sevilla por polémico Cristo

This photograph shows a painting of the Christ by Spanish artist Salustiano Garcia, created for the official poster of 'Semana Santa de Sevilla 2024' (Sevilla's Holy Week celebrations) in his studio in Bormujos, near Sevilla on January 29, 2024. The official poster chosen for the Holy Week festivities in Seville (south) arouses the anger of ultra-conservatives, who demand its withdrawal, deeming it "offensive" for Catholics. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION

