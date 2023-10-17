Caminantes de plastilina: artista colombiano moldea el dolor de la migración

A detail of the work by Colombian artist Edgar Alvarez called "Loma de las Banderas" is pictured during an interview at his studio in Bogota on October 5, 2023. Alvarez reflects in plasticine the suffering of migration in the Americas. One of his small works recreates a typical scene in the so-called "Loma de las Banderas", the point that marks the beginning of the most challenging stretch for those who go from Colombia to Panama through the dangerous Darien jungle looking to reach the United States. (Photo by Daniel Munoz / AFP)

