De Medellín a Marsella, el arte urbano para borrar “estigmas”

Colombian artists Cristian Felipe Alvarez Cano (L) also known as "Bicho" and Daniela Velasquez (R) also known as "La Crespa" from the comuna 13 of Medellin pose in front of their graffiti in a northern district of Marseille, on June 7, 2023. Thousands of kilometres from Medellin, in a working-class, disaster-stricken district of Marseille, two graffiti artists, spray cans in hand, create a brightly coloured mural with a clear message: "you can leave violence behind". (Photo by Christophe SIMON / AFP)

Foto: AFP - CHRISTOPHE SIMON