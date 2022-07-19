La música para “sanar” en medio de la guerra

A girl plays guitar under instructions from her teacher Tetyana Kryvosheyenko on in Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv, on July 16, 2022. Music teacher Oksana Shevchenko sits near a small pile of twisted metal and cement, the only break in a flat expanse of desolate, empty terrain. It is all that is left of the music school where she worked for 30 years, pulverised when the Russian army took over her home town of Borodyanka, an hour's drive northwest of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. "Look, just burned down wasteland," the 53-year-old says, visibly angry. "Soil and nothing else in this place of culture, where children used to study... This is the extermination of culture and Ukrainians by Russian occupiers."

Foto: OLEKSANDR GIMANOV