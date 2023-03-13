Cinco momentos destacados de los Óscar

Hollywood (United States), 13/03/2023.- (L-R) Ke Huy Quan with his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, Michelle Yeoh with her Oscar for Best Actress, Brendan Fraser with his Oscar for Best Actor and Jamie Lee Curtis with her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress pose in the press room during the 95th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, 12 March 2023. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Foto: EFE - CAROLINE BREHMAN